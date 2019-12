Principal Tammy May of Lacey Spring Elementary School said a couple weeks ago, an idea came to her. She wanted to open the doors to students and families at the school for an opportunity to spend time together on Christmas morning if they so choose.

May said about 14 people showed up to the cafeteria at school on Christmas morning.

They ate cookies, had light snacks, played games, opened some gifts and shared hot chocolate from 9:00 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.