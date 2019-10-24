Students to host comic arts festival in Virginia capital

A one-day comic arts festival for local comic creators will be held in Richmond, Virginia, next month.

The Richmond Indie Comic Expo will be held on Nov. 17 at James Branch Cabell Library.

The expo will be run by Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts students. It will feature panel discussions and art for sale from local comic creators and VCU alumni.

The goal of the expo is to promote local artists and to create a professional jumping-off point for creators to exhibit their work.

Admission is free.

