Study: 25% of people don’t lock their front door

Did you know that in most burglaries, the thief is in and out in under 10 minutes?

In just that short amount of time, they can make off with thousands of dollars worth of your stuff.

Home burglaries happen every 13 seconds in the U.S. Nearly half of burglars "break in" by simply walking through the front door.

A Nationwide Insurance study found 25% of people always leave the front door unlocked, and many only lock the door at night.

Most burglaries, however, happen between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., so make sure your door is always locked.

Another common mistake is leaving your garage unlocked. In about one out of every 10 home burglaries, the thieves get in through the garage.

Make sure both that garage door and the door leading from your garage into the house are locked.

About a quarter of all home burglaries happen through a first floor window, so lock those windows, too.

Homes in highly visible areas, like corner lots, are much less likely to be broken into, but townhouses, homes in the middle of the block, and those in cul-de-sacs are better targets.

Be sure to use lots of exterior lighting, especially lights on motion sensors.

And that house alarm only protects you if you use it. About 20% of homeowners in a recent survey admitted they don’t arm the alarm during the daytime.

