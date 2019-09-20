Study: Drinking tap water may pose risk for cancer

You might want to think twice about filling your glass from the sink because a new report indicates there may be cancer-causing products in tap water.

Researchers with the Environmental Working Group say they found 22 carcinogens including arsenic, uranium and radium in tap water.

The watchdog group says there may be a health risk even though most tap water meets the legal standards put in place by the federal government.

The study was published Thursday in the journal Heliyon.

