Study: Knowledge of credit scores declining

What is your credit score I.Q.? A recent study indicated people know less about the critical part of their financial status than they previously did.

For example, 38% of respondents to a survey were unaware opening several credit card accounts at the same time might lower their scores. 41% did not know cell phone companies may use credit scores in pricing services.

The results were from an annual survey by the Consumer Federation of America and VantageScore Solutions, LLC.

Decreasing knowledge of the ins-and-outs of credit scores can be the result of an improved economy, according to Dr. Pam Drake, a professor of finance at James Madison University.

"In the financial crisis, people were very tuned into borrowing and how much debt they had and how long it would take to pay back and so forth. So there was a lot of awareness in turn about credit scores and credit reports, but we soon forget," she said. "We've had good economic times so it hasn't been as important, but if we have a downturn in the economy, people will become more aware of the issues."

Another misconception found by 38% of survey respondents: the impact of frequently checking a credit score. Dr. Drake recommended checking the figure at least once a year and more if credit is being taken out.

In addition, Dr. Drake said it is important to pay debts on time and to keep credit card debt at 30 percent of the borrowing limit or less.

The survey did find consumers were knowledgeable of the impact of missing payments on time.