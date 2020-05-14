Study: Pepcid may be a useful COVID-19 treatment, but more research is needed

(CNN) – After nearly 40 years on the market as heartburn treatment, a medication may be finding a new use in the coronavirus pandemic.

A new study suggests COVID-19 patients who took famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, were more than twice as likely to survive the infection or avoid intubation.

The study was published on medrxiv.org, a preprint server founded by Yale University, the medical journal BMJ and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York.

Articles on this server have not been reviewed by the authors’ scientific peers.

"Based on what we've learned in this study, it's encouraging," said Dr. Joseph Conigliaro, a coauthor of the paper and a physician at Northwell Health. "This association is actually really compelling."

Among the 1,536 patients in the study who were not taking famotidine, 332, or 22%, either died or were intubated and put on a ventilator. Among the 84 patients who were taking famotidine, 8, or 10%, died or were put on a ventilator.

The study doesn't prove the heartburn drug caused the lower death rate, so more research is needed to determine whether patients fared better because of the medication or if it was a coincidence.

