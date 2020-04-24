Study: Rainfall Triggered 2018 Kilauea Eruption

A 2018 volcano eruption in Hawaii may have been brought on by rain.

The Kilauea volcano erupted in May 2018, setting off months of intense activity.

A new NASA funded study published in the journal nature this week says it could have been prompted by months of heavy rainfall ahead of the eruption.

The authors of the study say the rain caused changes to the water content in the earth's crust and just like it can trigger a landslide or earthquake, it triggered the volcanic eruption.

They say under the pressure from magma, wet rock breaks easier than dry rock inside the volcano.

This is the first time that scientists have linked heavy rainfall to magmatic processes more than a mile below the surface.

Researchers used a combination of ground-based and NASA satellite measurements of rainfall for the study.