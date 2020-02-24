Study: Single women own more homes than single men

When it comes to buying homes, single women beat out single men. According to a recent study by the National Association of Realtors, in 2019, single women bought nearly 18% of homes — that’s more than single men spanning all age groups.

A realtor in the Shenandoah Valley says back when she started nearly 20 years ago, she saw mostly married couples. While they are still the top home-buyers, RE/MAX Advantage Realtor Tammy Wiles says she’s working with more single women from all walks of life.

"They are wanting to build their own dreams. And some of them are marrying late in life if they marry at all. And some of them are going through life changes,” Wiles said.

Wiles said if there are any women out there that want to buy a home, but don’t know where to start, she says to find an agent that you trust, because there are many options.