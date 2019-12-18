Study: When Virginians stop believing in Santa

If you celebrate Christmas, there’s a good chance that you believed in Santa Claus at some point in time. But eventually, that all comes to an end.

According to a study by House Method, the average Virginian stops believing in Santa Claus at 8 and a half years old.

The state with the oldest average age is Mississippi with kids stopping to believe around 10.2 years old. Kids in Oregon stop believing around 7.4 years old, which is the youngest in the country.

