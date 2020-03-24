Study says your blood type could make you more susceptible to coronavirus

New research shows your blood type may make you more susceptible to catching the novel coronavirus. The study published in Wuhan, China, compared blood types in 2,173 people in Wuhan and Shenzhen with COVID-19 to more than 3,600 healthy people in the same areas.

It showed people with type A blood may be more likely to catch the virus and die from it. People with type O blood may be less likely to get COVID-19.

"If you are type A, there is no need to panic. It does not mean you will be infected 100 percent," researcher Gao Yingdai told the South China Morning Post. "If you are type O, it does not mean you are absolutely safe, either. You still need to wash your hands and follow the guidelines issued by authorities."

The study looked at 206 people in Wuhan who died from the virus. There were 63 percent more type A deadly cases than type O, but the study did not explain why. A significantly higher proportion of the world's population is also Type A than is Type O.

The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.