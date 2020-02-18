Study shows Page County Jail in need of more deputies

At Tuesday night's Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Page County Sheriff's Office presented a study conducted last summer showing some problems the Page County Jail may be having.

Cornelius said the study started last summer and spent several days evaluating the jail.

The study showed issues many jails across the Commonwealth are facing, but a major one is the lack of deputies at the Page County Jail.

"They have people that try to escape, they have people that try to manipulate and get contraband smuggled in, they have all the problems every other jail has," Gary Cornelius, the author of the study, said. "The problem is that they desperately need more staff to deal with them."

In the past, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said he has mentioned the lack of deputies to the Board of Supervisors and is concerned about the liability his office may face.

"We carry as many as 225 inmates that we're responsible for, so with that being said, we also have to bring them back here for court. Sometimes it's just one deputy transporting as many as 10 to 12 inmates that are unsafe for our citizens and unsafer for our staff."

The study recommended 14 more staff members be hired, including floater deputies for each shift and a nurse in the jail. Sheriff Cubbage said he has requested more deputies in this year's budget but the decision still remains up to the county.

"So these are just some of the things that we've tried to continue to address with the governing body that we feel have not been addressed," Sheriff Cubbage said. "These issues must be addressed to reduce the liability on our county and taxpayers."

Other parts of the study showed despite the lack of staff, the current staff has high morale and are making sure everything is efficient as possible.