Stuff the Bus kicks off this weekend in Shenandoah County

School starts in just about a month for students in Shenandoah County and some students need a little help to prepare.

That's why the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's support in donating school supply items, for its annual Stuff the Bus event this weekend.

Deputies and volunteers will be outside the Walmart in Woodstock on Saturday and Sunday, to collect supplies. Volunteers will be collecting starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The drive is accepting any type of school supply like highlighters, notebooks, index cards, and colored pencils. The items the sheriff office said they are most in need of are two-inch three-ring binders and backpacks, since they see less of these items donated each year.

On Monday all the supplies will be sorted based on students needs, and on Friday they will be delivered.

Deputies said there's nothing like starting the school year off right, with everything you need.

They said last year the school supply drive helped more than 1,000 students in the school district.

The Augusta, Staunton, and Waynesboro; Harrisonburg and Rockingham; and Page districts are holding their Stuff the Bus supply drives over tax-free weekend, from August 2-4. WHSV will have additional information for those counties and cities closer to tax-free weekend.