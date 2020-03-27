Augusta County 'bear hunt' offers way to maintain social distancing while getting out of the house

After seeing the idea from someone else, Alexis Lehmann wanted to bring a fun social distancing-friendly activity to her community.

Lehmann created a Facebook page called "We're Going on a Bear Hunt Augusta County VA." The activity works by people taking a photo of a stuffed animal in their window or outside their home placed where people can see. They caption the photo with a "clue" letting people know where to look for their stuffed animal.

Families then can see the post and start their hunt to see how many stuffed animals they can find.

"I thought it was a good idea because we all need to be out and getting some exercise," Lehmann said. "When we're all trying to socially distance ourselves from other people.

People can hunt by driving or walking.

It's a fun activity for people of all ages, and Lehmann said she loves seeing people participate.

The activity will go on for as long as people keep the stuffed animals in their windows.

Lehmann said the page is open for anyone to join, and she does try to monitor who is joining. She does advise that people not give their specific addresses in their posts.

"I started in on Saturday and it's got over 1,500 people in already," Lehmann said. "It's just a nice way for people to feel loved and connected in a time when we can't be physically with each other."