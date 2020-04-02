Subway offering deal for families with takeout and delivery options

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Subway is offering a deal they say can help families.

All Subway restaurants in our area are independently owned and operated by local franchisees.

Throughout the pandemic, while their dining rooms are closed – like all other restaurants in Virginia – Subway continues to offer take-out and delivery options for customers.

All Subway restaurants are now also offering a Family Takeout Special. Anyone ordering takeout from their local Subway can get a free foot-long sub if they buy two others.

They're also offering free delivery through all providers available with the promo code SUBWAYNOW.

In addition to being open for takeout and delivery, Subway says they've made the following changes to their operations:

• Our restaurant locations remain open for lunch and dinner. Please check the hours of operations at your local Subway restaurant.

• Subway continues to reinforce our existing best in class health and food safety protocols with our team, such as frequent and proper handwashing, glove use, and ensuring employees who are ill stay home and seek medical attention

• In addition, we are staying apprised on the evolving guidance regarding COVID-19 protocol and quickly adjusting accordingly.

You can find a list of the locations of our local Subway restaurants amid the list of all our local restaurants still open for takeout and delivery.