Subway partners with Feeding America to donate one meal per footlong sold

Subway is teaming up with Feeding America to help provide meals to people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from Subway, from now through April 30, every purchase of a footlong sub via takeout, catering, and delivery will result in Subway providing one meal to support Feeding America food banks, like the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in our area.

Subway says "during this unprecedented time," they "remain committed to not only providing nutritious meals but getting them to those who need it the most."

The goal is for the national chain to provide up to 15 million meals to people in need by the end of the month.

Feeding America estimates that food banks will need an additional estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months to feed people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subway says by donating one meal per footlong, that's a way they can lend their support.

Orders can be placed online or through the Subway app. You can check subway.com for the location closest to you that is offering takeout.

“Subway has always been a part of the community to provide delicious subs and a helping hand – and we plan to continue to do just that during this time of hardship,” said Subway’s North America President, Trevor Haynes. “From keeping our restaurants open and safe, to providing better-for-you food options, to our Franchise Owners dedicating their time and donating food, Subway is open to serve. And, we are proud to once again partner with Feeding America to help make sure our neighbors are getting the nutritious meals they need and deserve.”

As of this past December, Feeding America's network of food banks served about 40 million people a year, and they've seen a drastic increase, amid unemployment caused by the coronavirus, of around 17 million people in need of food banks right now.

Despite increased support, they still need more support to meet the demand.

“Feeding America network food banks have seen an unprecedented increase in need for food assistance across the communities they serve,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Subway’s donation of 15 million meals will help ease the burden felt by our neighbors struggling with hunger so they can instead focus on navigating this difficult time with their families.”

Subway says their franchise owners have also donated meals to healthcare workers, first responders, and children who normally rely on school lunches.

While Stay at Home orders are in place, Subway has shifted to takeout and delivery-only models.