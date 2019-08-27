Sugar Shack apologizes after video shows employee spitting on donuts

Following a video that was posted online of an employee spitting into a box of donuts, Sugar Shack has apologized and said no customers were served tainted food and the employee in the video no longer works there.

The short video shows an employee at its Midlothian location spitting onto the donuts and then looking at the camera.

Sugar Shack posted to its Facebook on Monday saying it was “horrified” and said the video was posted after the employee’s last shift at the store.

“We have seen the videos being shared and are horrified that any employee would have such blatant disregard for our customers and our hard working staff,” Sugar Shack said.

A representative said the video was taken after hours and the tray of donuts was immediately thrown away after the incident. The rep said the time stamp on the video and other employees confirm the donuts were discarded and never served to the public and the employee was immediately terminated.

“Today, we were made aware of a disturbing incident that happened two years ago at one of our locations," Sugar Shack posted Saturday. "We have alerted law enforcement and plan to connect with an attorney to discuss appropriate next steps. The individual in question is no longer employed by Sugar Shack.”

Sugar Shack says it is deep cleaning all of its shops and retraining employees.

“We are working directly with management for additional checks and balances in both Front and back of house operations,” Sugar Shack said. "We are so sorry that this happened, that you felt we didn’t care or weren’t clear enough. We wanted to take action and didn’t keep you informed. We love our customers and our company and we are going to work diligently to earn your trust again.

Police said no charges will be filed since there was no intent to serve the food to customers.

