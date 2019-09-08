Suicide awareness vigil held in Court Square

More than 250 names were called out on during a vigil Saturday evening, as people watched on with candles in hand.

Those names were of people who lost their battle with depression and committed suicide.

“We are remembering those who we lost and celebrating those that have still survived,” said Tiara Coleman, the organizer of the candlelight vigil.

The third annual ‘Suicide Prevention and Awareness Vigil’ was held on Court Square, and Coleman said it’s something she takes personally.

“I’m a two suicide attempt survivor,” Coleman said. “I am still here for my children. I’m still here for my patients, and I feel like the stigmatization around the topic needs to go away.”

Musicians, speakers, and poets shared their personal battle with depression and suicidal thoughts, but through it all, they offered messages of hope to the crowd.

Angela Carter, a poet and activist, said her mission is to end the stigma associated with mental illness.

“Stigma keeps the mask on,” Carter said. “Stigma is the thing that tells us to hide it. You’d never imagine, the people you walk by everyday could be dealing with this.”

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. On average, 129 people take their own lives everyday.

“If we want to help people, we have to open to the conversations whether they are easy or hard,” Coleman said.

To talk to someone about your experience with suicide, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

