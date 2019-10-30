Suitcase clinic collects items for holiday bags to distribute to the homeless

The Suitcase Clinic in Harrisonburg provides medical care for the homeless population in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Each year, the clinic puts together holiday bags to hand out to clients.

Terri Stone, a nurse case manager with the clinic, said they are looking for donations for the bags this year.

"I think it's important the community knows the need. We do have these people that just a simple bottle of shampoo means so much," said Stone.

Last year, the clinic put together 40 bags, and this year, the goal is to double it in 2019. The main items needed for donation are winter hats, gloves, scarves, socks and shoes.

"As soon as you give it to them, they're just digging through the bags to see what's in there, just like, kind of like little kids at Christmas," said Stone.

Donations will be accepted until December 19, 2019, and can be dropped off at 755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Harrisonburg, or you can contact Terri Stone at 540-908-1789.

Donation items needed include:

- bars of soap

- shampoo

- deodorant

- toothpaste and toothbrushes

- chap stick

- hairbrushes or combs

- winter hats

- socks

- gloves

- winter shoes

- winter boots

- adult coloring books

- puzzle books

- markers or pens

