Summer is most dangerous time for teen drivers

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days, and one teen driver in the valley wants to help others stay aware.

Tailer Pannell was involved with Youth of Virginia Speaks Out, YOVASO, when she was in high school. She said the group often talked about ways teen drivers could be safe on the road.

According to data from AAA, over the past five years, the average number deaths from crashes involving teen drivers increases by 17% during the summer months.

Information from YOVASO said risky behavior — like distracted driving, speeding and passenger overload — can be factors in the increase in fatal crashes. Pannell said she has rules for her car to help keep everyone safe.

"If you're going to distract me, make sure it's at a stoplight, or we're stopped," Pannell said, "and make sure we're not driving, so I can still pay attention to the road."

Pannell also added that it's important for teens to focus on driving. She said taking your eyes away from the road is dangerous, and she said drivers can travel the length of a football field in just a few seconds.

"That football field can be a tractor trailer in front of you, or a car, or a motorcycle."