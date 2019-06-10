Summer projects planned at New River Gorge

New River Gorge National River has several projects planned this summer to improve the area for visitors.

The projects include replacing the Sandstone Falls boardwalk and the boardwalk at Brooks Falls, replacing roofs at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center and the Thurmond Depot Visitor Center, upgrading the Army Camp Campground and adding two new parking areas.

New River Gorge Superintendent Lizzie Watts told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that work on the Sandstone Falls boardwalk is expected to last all summer, but the park will try to keep it open on weekends.

Goats will also return to the park this summer to remove kudzu and other brush and weeds from the Thurmond area.