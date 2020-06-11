Summer school in Harrisonburg to continue online

Despite the phased reopening for public schools this fall, Governor Northam's plan will not change the plans Harrisonburg City Public Schools have made for their summer school session.

With high school graduations around the Valley wrapped up, summer school will start on Monday for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.

Patrick Lintner, Chief Academic Officer, said because they were not sure when the governor was going to release the school reopening plan, the school district knew they had to keep summer school online.

Lintner said the school division has learned from their spring online distance learning program and will make sure students will be able to have access to get their work done.

He said this also helps the school division get ready for the fall in preparing their buildings with no one inside of them.

"We need time to get back into our buildings to make sure we put in the kind of protective things that are necessary for the fall," Lintner said. "So if we worked in our buildings over the summer, it would have been hard to run summer school concurrently with that."

School officials hope this summer's learning session will help curve the learning loss some students may have experienced after having to end the school year early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lintner said they will not know the total learning loss until alter this fall.

The summer school session in Harrisonburg starts Monday, June 15, and runs for six weeks.