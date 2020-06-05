Summer weather is here; here are some heat statistics for the area

On Wednesday, Harrisonburg had its first ninety degree day of 2020.

As we head into the summer months, the heat in our area is much more moderate compared to some other places in the country. However, we do have our share of heat.

In the last 30 years, which is the length of time climate averages are based on, the Shenandoah Valley averages 21 days of 90+ degree weather.

95+ degree days do happen but it's not as common and doesn't happen every year.

In fact, the last time the area recorded a high above 95 degrees was in 2012. The highest high recorded in Harrisonburg in 2012 was 101 degrees. Harrisonburg gets a 100+ degree on average once a decade.

What's interesting is that the last time Staunton recorded a high of 100+ degrees was in 1988; more than 30 years ago.

Moorefield in Hardy County tends to be slightly hotter in the summer because of lower elevation. In just the last ten years, Moorefield has made it or surpassed 100 degrees five times!

Overall, if you do not like the heat, we are honestly situated in a better position to see less heat and humidity than many other areas in the state.

For example, just cross the Blue Ridge Mountains into Charlottesville where they average 34 days a year at or above 90 degrees versus 21 in the Shenandoah Valley.