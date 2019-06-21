Presentation looks back on Hurricane Camille nearly 50 years later

On Sunday, June 23, the Nelson County Historical Society will be hosting another presentation on Hurricane Camille. A Huey helicopter will also be on display.

This August marks 50 years since the tragic storm that killed 153 people in the state of Virginia, and 80% of those deaths occurred in Nelson county.

The first part of the presentation Sunday will focus on the helicopter pilots who were instrumental in the recovery efforts and getting help into the county after the storm.

Woody Greenberg is on the Board of Directors at the Historical Society, and he described part of the program with the helicopter pilots.

"At first they were checking the county out to see where the survivors were, there were plenty of places that were cut off from vehicular traffic."

The presentation will also include interviews from the Shenandoah Valley Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers who helped cleanup and rebuild much of the county.

Greenberg praises the Mennonite community for their efforts in the county after the storm.

"The Mennonite community came in from the Shenandoah Valley and were heroic throughout the following year or more."

This event is free. It starts at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday and is being held at the Nelson Center on Route 29 in Lovingston. (8445 Thomas Nelson Highway)

Any donations will help fund and improve the Camille exhibit at the Oakland Museum in Nelson County.

The Huey helicopter will be on display after 10:00 a.m., and visitors can even climb into the helicopter.

The last presentation will be the 50th commemoration ceremony on Aug. 18 at the Nelson County High School at 12:00 p.m.