Sunnyside Retirement Community confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases

A Rockingham County retirement community has confirmed that multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Photo from WHSV's Air3 drone

Sunnyside Communities, a non-profit Life Plan Community just outside Harrisonburg, announced on Wednesday evening that they had been notified of five confirmed COVID-19 cases in one of their facilities.

Sunnyside, which back in early April had confirmed two case amid employees, had not previously had any residents test positive for the disease.

According to administrators, each of the people who tested positive this week are connected to the Pannill Health Care Center. Officials say they were notified on Tuesday afternoon that a resident and an employee there tested positive. Then, on Wednesday, another member of their health care staff and two more residents tested positive as well.

Staff at Sunnyside say they're working closely with the Virginia Department of Health as health officials work to trace any potential contacts of people with confirmed cases who may have been exposed to the virus.

As that process continues, Sunnyside is following VDH and CDC recommendations.

With multiple positive tests, the health department recommended that Sunnyside conduct point prevalence testing, which involves testing everyone at a facility in a short time to capture a snapshot of anyone with positive cases, regardless of symptoms, and help prevent potential future spread. It's one of the most effective ways to find cases in asymptomatic individuals.

Starting immediately, Sunnyside says tests will be administered to all residents and staff in both health care and assisted living.

Staff at the Pannill Health Care Center are not returning to work until results of their test are received and indicate that they're negative for the virus.

Until further notice, the Pannill Health Center is in full isolation, with a continued no visitation policy that has been in effect for months. Families and immediate contacts of residents were also notified of the situation.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the residents and Sunnyside employees who have tested positive, as well as the staff and residents awaiting their test results,” said Josh Lyons, president & CEO of Sunnyside Communities. “The health and well-being of our residents and staff

is our top priority, and we are incredibly appreciative of the support and guidance we have received from the Virginia Department of Health.”

Sunnyside is home to nearly 500 residents in independent, assisted, memory support, and healthcare living.

The disease leads to especially severe symptoms for elderly patients and has seen its worst outbreaks in the U.S. at long-term care facilities, retirement communities, and nursing homes.

Also on Wednesday, elsewhere in the area, the president of Bridgewater Retirement Community confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, as had two construction workers working through a contract at the facility.