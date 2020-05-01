Supply shortages and poor coordination delayed COVID-19 testing in Virginia for weeks

Amid continued concern over the shortage of COVID-19 testing in Virginia, several commercial labs have expressed surprise that their capacity for running tests remains above the demand for them.

Asked Wednesday why the state of Virginia couldn’t have contracted with private labs to boost testing capacity, former Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Remley — recently announced as co-director of Gov. Ralph Northam’s new testing task force — said that none were ready at the time when the state needed them most.

“One could have — but those labs were not available to test,” she said. “Four or five weeks ago, everybody was struggling to bring up their laboratories.”

But CEO Bill Miller of Genetworx, a diagnostic lab in Glen Allen, said he approached the Virginia Department of Health in late March with the possibility of taking on some of the state’s testing. A molecular diagnostic center, Genetwork received FDA approval for its COVID-19 test on March 23 and quickly segued to testing patients at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Henrico, a hard-hit nursing home with one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States.

Over the past month, Miller said he’s taken on more cases for Hanover and Henrico counties, as well as the Virginia Department of Corrections. Genetworx has performed testing for other states, including Florida, Massachusetts, and Tennessee. But VDH didn’t take him up on the offer, Miller said.

“We’ve talked to the state,” he added. “We’ve given them our numbers. We could be running a number of tests for them, but we haven’t been assigned, ‘Here’s 10,000 samples per day.’”

At the time, the state lab in Richmond had just recently announced it could test approximately 1,000 people for COVID-19 — a number that experts agreed wasn’t nearly enough. Testing has remained an ongoing struggle in Virginia, even as Northam begins to contemplate lifting social distancing restrictions.

A recent analysis by The Virginian-Pilot ranked Virginia’s testing rate lower than nearly every other state other than Kansas and Arizona. The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center shows that the number of tests administered in Virginia trails nearby states — including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, and Tennessee — by several thousand.

Across the country, states have struggled with widespread shortages of testing materials and personal protective equipment, an ongoing challenge when it comes to boosting the rate of testing. But Virginia has appeared uniquely unable to overcome those barriers.

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

