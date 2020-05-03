Community shows support to keep Heritage Oaks Golf Course open

Hundreds of people participated in a social distancing walk around the greens at the Heritage Oaks Golf Course to show the city how many people support the course.

Hundreds of people walked the course to show their support of Heritage Oaks.

"The city needs to take a bigger look to include it in their next budget," Bill Yount, who supports Heritage Oaks, said. "We don't want to see it shut down."

People of all ages showed up to support Heritage Oaks.

Bill Yount said the city offers many amenities, and the golf course is one of them.

Another supporter said the course offers a recreational outlet to all age groups.

"It's a great outlet for seniors, it's great for the youth, the youth that is going through First Tee, and are coming out here to learn the sport," Susie Dinsmore, who supports Heritage Oaks, said.

But, not all city residents are in favor of the golf course.

Recently, a petition to transition away from using the 205 acres of city land as a golf course was started and now has over 1,000 signatures.

The petition argues the city has lost millions of dollars because of Heritage Oaks and taxpayers shouldn't subsidize the golf course.

"You know, I pay my city taxes, my property taxes, I am a homeowner, and I don't mind that we're providing amenities for all segments of our population," Dinsmore said.

Harrisonburg City Council will be voting on the 2020-2021 city budget this month.

The proposed budget lays out $1,055,655 for grounds and clubhouse management of Heritage Oaks.

"It's very difficult right now. I don't envy anybody trying to make a budget decision, but don't just ax the golf course and think that's going to solve your problems," Dinsmore said.

Dinsmore said they've started a Save Heritage Oaks Golf Course Facebook page to gather more community support.

