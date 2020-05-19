Supreme Court of Virginia rejects gym owner's request to open

May 19:

The Supreme Court of Virginia has rejected an injunction request from a gym owner who is challenging the executive order that has closed his business.

Merrill Hall, who owns a chain of Gold’s Gym franchises and other gyms, sued the governor in Culpeper County Circuit Court. His lawyer, Republican state Sen. Bill Stanley, said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, exceeded his authority by ordering fitness centers and other businesses closed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday the state supreme court rejected the request for an injunction. Hall can still go forward with his lawsuit, but the governor's order will remain in place while the issue is litigated.

Late last month, a judge in Culpeper also rejected the request for an injunction, saying state law gives the governor broad authority to issue executive orders during a public health emergency.

Several lawsuits have challenged various aspects of Northam's executive orders. Most have found in the governor's favor, though a judge in Lynchburg issued a limited ruling allowing a gun range there to open.

___________

April 30:

A Culpeper County judge has denied a Virginia gym owner's request to reopen without repercussions from law enforcement while Governor Ralph Northam's executive order regarding business closures remains in place.

Merrill Hall, the owner of multiple Gold's Gym sites in Virginia, filed the petition. Gold's Gym has nine gyms throughout the Commonwealth, including one in Roanoke. Through his attorneys, he asked the court for injunctive relief in which he would be allowed to reopen his business.

Hall believed he was exempt from Executive Order 53, arguing Gold's Gym is a private, membership-based health club and not a fitness center, as outlined in the executive order. Hall maintains he will suffer irreparable harm by not reopening, because he says he is likely to lose his business altogether if unable to open soon.

Additionally, Hall's attorneys argued in a virtual hearing on his behalf that the governor overstepped boundaries outlined in the state constitution.

Judge Claude Worrell denied the request at a Thursday hearing, saying it was not in the public's best interest for Gold's Gym to reopen and that the statute providing for the governor's executive orders and his actions within them were constitutional.

Two of Hall's attorneys are Republican state senators Bill Stanley and Ryan McDougle.

McDougle, who chairs the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus, accused Northam of failing to isolate people infected with the virus so that Virginians could be protected “against government overreach.”

Northam, a Democrat, ordered the closures of many "non-essential" businesses, including gyms, as a precaution against health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. The order was set to end April 23, but has since been extended to May 8.

Earlier this week, a Lynchburg gun range won an injunction allowing it to reopen, in spite of the governor's order.

