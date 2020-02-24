Supreme Court wades into battle over Atlantic Coast Pipeline

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to wade into a long-running battle between developers of a 605-mile (975-kilometer) natural gas pipeline and environmental groups who oppose the pipeline crossing the storied Appalachian Trail.

On Monday, the high court will hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Backed by the Trump administration, project developers Dominion Energy and Duke Energy will ask the high court to overturn a lower court that threw out a permit for the pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail, the historic footpath that stretches from Georgia to Maine.

The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests.

Lawyers for Dominion and U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco argue in legal briefs that the U.S. Forest Service has jurisdiction over land in the George Washington National Forest, where a 0.1-mile segment of the pipeline would cross about 700 feet (215 meters) beneath the Appalachian Trail.

But the Sierra Club and other environmental groups say that because the 2,200-mile (3,540-kilometer) scenic trail is considered a unit of the National Park System, no federal agency can grant a right-of-way for the pipeline. They say only Congress can approve such a crossing.

Dominion is asking the high court to reverse a 2018 ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals finding that the Forest Service did not have the statutory authority to approve the trail crossing.

Central to the case is the Mineral Leasing Act, a 1920 federal law that governs rights-of-way through federal land for oil and gas pipelines.

The 4th Circuit said that law allows rights-of-way for pipelines on federal land, except for land in the National Park System. The court found that the trail is considered a unit of the National Park System, so the Forest Service doesn't have the authority to approve a right-of-way.

But Dominion and the federal government argue that the 1968 National Trails System Act, which designated the Appalachian Trail as a National Scenic Trail, did not transfer lands crossed by the trail to the National Park System. They say the Park Service is charged with overall administration of the trail, while the actual lands crossed by the trail within national forests remain under the jurisdiction of the Forest Service.

Feb. 21

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments from lawyers challenging the blocked path of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Monday.

No matter what the Supreme Court decides, construction will likely remain stalled on the 600-mile pipeline in 2020, unless developers chart a new course.

A lower court found a host of issues with the permit process; the highest court will only consider one: whether the National Park Service or National Forest Service should be the arm of government that approves or blocks a pipeline crossing deep below the Appalachian Trail.

West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey backs the U.S. Forest Service, arguing the project promises jobs and a stronger economic future. He expects Monday will go well for his side.

"We're very cautiously optimistic, but we feel very good," he said.

Lawyers directly involved with arguing for the pipeline did not make time to speak with us for this story.

Morrisey said navigating around protected trails on federal land will cost unnecessary time and money.

"We have to protect the environment, but you can't just set up this barrier."

The three-and-a-half-foot wide pipeline is designed to pump natural gas from West Virginia's Marcellus Shale to power companies in North Carolina and Virginia, Duke Energy and Dominion Energy.

Lawyers arguing against it, saying developers cut corners on their permit paperwork as did the regulators who initially approved it.

"These federal agencies just tossed out the rule book and did what the pipeline company asked them to do," said D.J. Gerken, a lawyer with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Gerken said the pipeline carries problems for natural resources and communities in all three states. He said promises of lower power bills don't add up.

"This is not about supplying electricity families need," he said, "this is a boondoggle for two big utilities, who are going to get a guaranteed return and take it out of rate-payers pockets."

The Supreme Court will begin listening to arguments at 10 a.m. Monday, and make its decision by the end of June at the latest.

But the fights over this pipeline - and its potential impacts on people, the economy, and environment -- won't end with this case.

