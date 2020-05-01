Surfer injured in shark encounter near Calif. beach, days after it reopened

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV/CNN) - Authorities in Encinitas, California are investigating reports of an aggressive shark following an encounter that left a surfer injured on Wednesday.

The beaches had just reopened on Monday and so many were anxious to get in the water. But just like that, they were rushing to get out.

"We heard lifeguards come on speaker just like out of the movies: ladies and gentlemen, that kind of thing,” said Jack Shannon, who was at the beach when the incident occurred.

The surfer said he was in about 8 feet of water when he bumped into the shark. He was injured during the encounter and taken to the hospital, but lifeguards say his injury was minor and emphasized it wasn’t a bite.

“He wasn’t sure if he kicked or bumped it, and he thought it was acting aggressively,” Larry Jiles, the marine safety captain for Encinitas, said.

NOAA biologist Heidi Dewar says it’s possible the shark might have thought the surfer was a seal. Red tides are occurring off the coast and makes it harder to see in the water, Dewar says. The shark may have been probing and testing what it was seeing.

“It’s possible the reduced visibility in the water, that brown that people see in the day, made it easier for the shark to make a mistake,” Dewar said.

She also pointed out that it is pupping season.

“This time of year, big females will come in and drop their pups,” Dewar said. “That’s why a big animal would come into this area which is normally not a part of their ranger.”

The beach has reopened but signs were posted warning people of the shark sighting.

