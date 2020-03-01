Surgeon general urges people to stop buying face masks amid coronavirus fears

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams urged in a tweet Saturday for consumers to stop buying face masks.

United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams, right, addresses an audience as Arlington, Mass., Police Chief Frederick Ryan, left, looks on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Boston. (Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Retailers like CVS and Walgreens said they’ve noticed an increase in demand for the masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes, according to CNN.

“Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!” Adams tweeted. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

He went on to say that the best ways to protect yourself from the virus are with “everyday preventive actions,” like staying home if you’re sick and washing your hands.

The tweet comes after many Americans bought masks in bulk, leading to shortages.

President Donald Trump said that there is no reason to panic.

On Sunday morning, Trump announced an update to coronavirus screening procedures, tweeting: “Coronavirus: In addition to screening travelers ‘prior to boarding’ from certain designated high risk countries, or areas within those countries, they will also be screened when they arrive in America. Thank you!”

Despite calls for calm, concern is setting in among Americans who fear the coronavirus will spread to their community.

Store shelves are coming up short in hand sanitizer, disinfectant and, most of all, face masks.

Vice President Mike Pence said that the average American does not need a mask.

Government officials said face masks aren’t necessary if you are healthy and that they don’t entirely provide protection against the coronavirus.

Companies like Home Depot, Rite Aid, Target, Lowes, CVS, Walgreens all told CNN they’re working to expedite products to their stores.

Home Depot limited 10 masks per customer and sites like Amazon shut down suppliers accused of price gouging.

The need for a sense of security is also driving internet searches.

Helium 10, a software company that assists Amazon retailers, told CNN that Amazon users have searched for the word “N95 mask” more than 862,000 times in the last 30 days, significantly up from last month.

The federal government announced it’s taking steps to increase availability of N95 respirator masks and will prioritize them for healthcare workers.

"If we as healthcare providers do not have the tools we need, some of us may not feel safe going to work, and then all kinds of other things will break down," Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious diseases specialist, said.

For now, health officials said the best line of defense is simple and cheap: wash your hands and cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze.

Based on CNN’s count using information confirmed by the CDC and state health agencies, there were more than 70 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States as of Sunday morning.

