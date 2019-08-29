Survey designed to help seniors in the Valley

Bridgewater Retirement Community is partnering with Valley Program for Aging Services to offer the 2019 Senior Community Needs Assessment survey.

The online assessment is open to those 65 and older living in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, or Augusta County (excluding the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro).

The goal is to create an in-depth study of needs in the area's senior community.

The survey is open through September 30.

To participate, visit here and fill out the questionnaire.