Survey opens for feedback on South Main Street, Erickson Ave

Harrisonburg leaders are looking for feedback from residents about several stretches of roads in the city.

Harrisonburg Public Works and VDOT are behind the survey, which opened on Monday. It's looking for feedback about travel conditions and possible improvements for parts of South Main Street and Erickson Avenue. The survey asks people to give their input on specific concepts and to list specific concerns.

It's specifically looking at South Main Street from Erickson Avenue and Stone Spring Road to Mosby Road, as well as the intersection of Erickson Avenue and Pear Street.

Mike Parks, director of communications for the city, said they know there's been a lot of growth in the city recently, and they want to get ahead of any possible traffic issues.

"This is really looking at the future, as we anticipate growth," Parks said. "We have heard of some concerns with some of those areas, we want to be able to start planning now for the future."

Parks said it's important to hear from as many people as possible about any possible concerns they have about the areas addressed in the survey.

"We want to hear not only from people who live in that area, or people who own businesses in that area," Parks said. "But people who maybe visit that area for business, people who pass through as commuters from outside of the city."

The survey will stay open until September 7. After the survey is completed, the feedback will be used for the VDOT Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions Transportation Study, or STARS.

Parks said people will have a chance later this year to comment on draft study recommendations.