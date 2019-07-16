Suspect caught in Waynesboro foot chase faces new charges

A man who was arrested after firing at officers during a foot chase through downtown Waynesboro earlier this month now faces a charge of attempted capital murder.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, 29-year-old Guy Carlyle Venable Jr., of Waynesboro, is charged with attempted capital murder; manufacturing, selling, or possessing a controlled substance; possessing a firearm while in the possession of drugs; and a bail violation.

Venable was already facing two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, brandishing a firearm near a school, and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Already a fugitive wanted on outstanding warrants from both Staunton and Virginia Beach, police say an officer recognized him walking on W. Main Street near the Quality Inn parking lot in downtown Waynesboro a little after midnight on July 9.

According to police, the officer attempted to stop him, but Venable fled on foot. Giving chase, the officer called for back-up and then pursued Venable through the motel parking lot and down the stairs between buildings.

At that point, police say the officer saw that Venable was carrying a gun in his right hand. Venable kept running through the motel parking lot and crossed into the Ace Hardware parking lot before crossing Alexander Lane.

There, police say another officer, responding to the back-up call, drove his patrol car down Alexander Lane to try and intercept Venable, who by that point had reached the former Animal Hospital.

Seeing the back-up arriving, police say Venable fired two shots at the officers, who then lost sight of him.

In the course of the chase, Waynesboro officers did not fire their service weapons.

A few minutes later, a witness told police that the man they had been chasing had been picked up by a vehicle in the area.

With a description of the vehicle and the suspect, Waynesboro police and Augusta County deputies found it and executed a traffic stop on Bradley Lane in Dooms.

At the traffic stop, Venable was identified and taken into custody by Augusta County deputies, who then turned him over to Waynesboro.

Following the chase, police obtained a search warrant for Venable's hotel room, where they say a search turned up methamphetamine, as well as weapons and ammunition.

Based on the evidence police have, they tell WHSV they've charged him with all they can for shooting at officers.

After further investigation and examination of the crime scene (they recreated the incident one day earlier this month, which led to some rumors on social media about a body in Waynesboro), police determined they had probable cause to charge Venable with attempted capital murder of a police officer.

In Virginia, capital murder is defined as "willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing." Attempted capital murder is a Class 2 felony, which can bring a life sentence.

He's being held in Middle River Regional Jail.