Suspect in Harrisonburg armed robberies captured in Georgia

UPDATE (Oct. 22):

Photo by WHSV | Mugshot provided by Harrisonburg Police Dept.

About a week and a half after a series of armed robberies in Harrisonburg hotel parking lots, police say one of the suspects has been captured in another state.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Jerry Upton, a 57-year-old Georgia man they say was one of two people who robbed multiple people at gunpoint on Oct. 11, has been arrested in Georgia with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Police say they still have not identified the second suspect.

Investigators said they received a call on the Friday evening of Oct. 11 for a report of an armed robbery in the area of the Howard Johnson on Linda Lane. When officers responded, they believed, based on the information they had, that a suspect had fled inside one of the motel rooms.

In response, police surrounded the motel.

According to a victim, Upton and another man held him at gunpoint and robbed the victim and someone else of personal belongings in their vehicles in the parking lot of the motel. Then, the suspects allegedly made the man drive them to the Hampton Inn, where they robbed three other people in the hotel parking lot before making the man drive them back to Lowe's, where they took off on foot in the parking lot.

___________

UPDATE (Oct. 15):

The Harrisonburg Police Department has released a mugshot of Jerry Upton, the man wanted for a robbery near the Howard Johnson this past Friday.

According to police, they received a call in the evening with a report of an armed robbery in the area of the Howard Johnson on Linda Lane. When officers responded, they believed, based on the information they had, that a suspect had fled inside one of the motel rooms.

In response, police surrounded the motel.

According to a victim, Upton and another man held him at gunpoint and robbed the victim and someone else of personal belongings in their vehicles in the parking lot of the motel. Then, the suspects allegedly made the man drive them to the Hampton Inn, where they robbed three other people in the hotel parking lot before making the man drive them back to Lowe's, where they took off on foot in the parking lot.

Both men are still on the loose. Police clarified that no robberies occurred in the Lowe's parking lot – that's just where the suspects were dropped off at the end of their crime spree and then fled from.

____________

Harrisonburg police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a person at the Lowe's on Linda Lane in Harrisonburg.

Police say at around 6 p.m. Friday evening, the victim was approached by two individuals, at least one armed with a firearm.

According to police, one of the suspects is known to the victim. The other was not.

Police told WHSV two black males ran toward the Howard Johnson hotel near the Lowes after the robbery. Police and SWAT surrounded the area, but did not find the suspects inside the hotel.

One suspect, who was armed with the gun, has been identified as 57-year-old Jerry Upton, of Georgia. Upton is described as a black male, 6'0", 150 pounds, and may have a distinct walk due to a previous leg injury.

Both suspects are wanted for multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and abduction.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

