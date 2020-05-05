Suspect in Harrisonburg shooting turns himself in

A man accused of shooting into a vehicle in Harrisonburg this past weekend has been arrested.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, 22-year-old Kobe Michael Davis turned himself in on Monday evening.

On Saturday, May 2, around 2:30, Harrisonburg officers were called to the 1200 block of Devon Lane for a report of shots fired. Investigators determined that Davis had fired into a vehicle with passengers who we knew.

No one was injured.

Davis is charged with discharging of a firearm inside city limits, shooting into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding and felony property damage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Harrisonburg police by calling (540) 437-2640 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contacting Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).