Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Prince George County

Police officers opened fire as they attempted to arrest a suspect in Prince George County. It happened after police say the suspect charged at officers with his car as they were running after him.

Police say they shot through the suspect’s windshield. The man was struck and had to go to the hospital.

“I was coming to Lowe’s and came by and seen all this tape and the police area. I’m trying to figure out what’s going on,” a woman said who didn’t want to provide her name.

It happened on Puddledock Road near Lowe’s around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the man, wanted out of Petersburg, was in his car in a nearby parking lot and they surrounded his gray Dodge Charger. That’s when officers say the suspect rammed his car against their cars and got away, so began chasing him.

Officials said the 20-year-old then charged after them while driving and that’s when several officers opened fire. Police said the preliminary investigation shows that five shots were fired.

The police chief said the suspect is known to his officers and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect was also the target of an ongoing Prince George investigation. That investigation involved guns, drugs, and a prior high-speed pursuit,” Col. W. Keith Early said.

Early also says officers recovered a gun from his car. There is no word if the suspect ever pointed it at officers.

Now state police will determine if Prince George police were justified in shooting the suspect.

“We want an independent, unbiased agency to come in and get to the proper conclusion regarding this incident,” Early added.

Police have not identified the suspect by name and NBC12 is awaiting word from Petersburg Police on what charges the suspect faced there.