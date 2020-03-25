Suspected tornado strikes northeast Mississippi

STORYLINE:

A suspected tornado in the North of the US state of Mississippi heavily damaged a store and other structures along the line with Alabama as the severe storm system crossed the Deep South.

Preliminary damage reports from the National Weather Service showed the apparent tornado touched down Tuesday evening near the Mississippi town of Tishomingo.

Tishomingo Police Chief Mike Kemp told broadcast outlet WTVA that some minor injuries were reported and that a dollar store in the community received major damage.

Severe weather watches were posted for other parts of the South, including parts of Tennessee and Georgia.