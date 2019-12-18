Sweet Nana Cakes expanding, moving to Fishersville

Sweet Nana Cakes Bakery opened in 2012 as a business run out of a home-approved kitchen. The bakery then opened a brick-and-mortar store in Staunton three years ago.

Now, Sweet Nana Cakes is expanding once again, and this time, they're moving just outside Waynesboro city limits, in Fishersville.

Shannon Tinsley is the co-owner and head baker at Sweet Nana Cakes. She said their current location at 434 Richmond Avenue in Staunton has served them well, but it is time to move to a more central area with better parking.

"We want to be where the crowds are, and this place just kind of was meant to be and it's going to be amazing," said Tinsley.

The new bakery is in Fishersville at 2406 Jefferson Highway (Rt. 250), next to Blue Dog Grooming and near Amanda's Touch. The new space will have a larger sit-down area, so customers can visit and stay a while.

"People can come in and stay a little longer. We like to talk to our customers, we definitely have the gift of gab," said Tinsley.

The plan is to continue expanding their menu and give the community what they like to indulge in. Right now, they specialize in things like edible cookie dough, cupcakes, cookies and keto treats. They have also partnered with their new neighbor, Blue Dog Grooming, to make gourmet dog treats.

"We make stuff that we like to eat and we just seem to have our finger on the pulse of what the community likes, so we will expand that," said Tinsley.

She said they are considering putting a cheesecake bar in the new shop too.

"Kind of like the Cheesecake Factory, we'll have a bar where you'll have different slices every day of flavors. Cheesecake's my favorite thing of any product that we have," said Tinsley.

The move is coming up quickly and it is during the busiest time of the year for Sweet Nana Cakes, but Tinsley said she's ready to take it on.

"I work well under pressure, and I thrive on that, so it's all good," said Tinsley.

The bake shop is expected to open around January 1, 2020. After Christmas, the location in Staunton will close for a few days to move equipment and set up the new bakery.