SweetNanaCakes officially opens in new location

The bakery SweetNanaCakes is officially in its new location on 2406 Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.

SweetNanaCakes storefront located at 2406 Jefferson Highway in Fishersville | Photo: WHSV

Shannon Tinsley, co-owner and head baker of SweetNanaCakes, said although the shop is open to the public, the team is still putting finishing touches on the new space before a grand re-opening event.

"We have put a lot of blood, sweat and many tears into this place, trust me. But it is nice to hear a customer that comes in to say, 'Hey we are so proud of you, you've done a great job,'" said Tinsley.

The new shop has a flat parking lot (a big difference from their former Staunton location), and more of a store-front area for customers to sit and enjoy with their treats.

She said that soon they will serve coffee and Tinsley would eventually like to have things like pimento cheese dip and chicken salad sandwiches on the menu daily.

The trade-off to the new space was having to downsize a bit in the kitchen, which Tinsley said was actually a good thing.

"It was also a lot to clean and a lot to maintain. Now we have a more unified area to work in and it's more organized and it keeps us very accountable," said Tinsley.

The grand re-opening will take place on April 5, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. it will be a major community event and Tinsley promised there will be prizes and surprises.