Sweethaus revived as Vivi's Cakes and Candy

After eight years of being in business, Sweethaus bakery did not have such a sweet ending in December of 2018, according to former co-founder Billy Koenig.

"During Christmas, it went into bankruptcy both in New York and here in Virginia,” said Koenig.

They closed their locations on Ivy Road, at IX Art Park, and in Brooklyn, New York. However, Koenig did not want it to be over. He decided the business just needed a fresh start.

"It felt like so much had been sacrificed over the years,” said Koenig. “Time and effort. For me, it was imperative to not walk away from it."

So he founded Vivi’s Cake and Candy back at the location on Ivy Road. It is named after his nine-year-old daughter, Vivian.

“It was such a part of her identity, the cupcake shop, so for me, in large part, I wanted to get back in the business...for her as well,” said Koenig. “I mean, she’s a big cupcake fanatic and I thought it would mean a lot to her."

Customers can still expect the same quality cupcakes as before.

"We do the same recipes, said Koenig. “I've got the same staff. Our wedding cake baker, Rebecca Chambers, our manager, Lauren Devlin, operations manager, Lisa Weigold. Those were the top three people at Sweethaus and they came over with me."

Emily Evans said she and her family missed being able to get cupcakes from Sweethaus in Charlottesville.

"We feel like there's a real need for a cupcake shop and we're really happy to see this come back here on the hill,” said Evans.

Evans said cupcakes are the perfect dessert.

"We have a big family so all the kids can get a flavor that they like and everyone's happy,” said Evans.

Koenig said running the business has not been easy, but no matter what happens, he will not give up.

"I’ve always held to believe that I've got the recipes, I've got the staff,” said Koenig. “If I get kicked out of here I'll find somewhere else. But I'm really committed to the market and Charlottesville. I love it down here and I don't see leaving ever, frankly."

Koenig said he hopes to expand overtime within Charlottesville and eventually to other cities in Virginia, like Harrisonburg and Richmond.