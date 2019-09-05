Swift water rescuers from the Valley deploy to the coast ahead of Dorian

A team of trained swift water rescuers is leaving Harrisonburg to head to Virginia's coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Photo provided by Harrisonburg Director of Communications

As of Thursday afternoon, Dorian was hitting the Carolinas with window-rattling winds and sideways rain, knocking out power to more than 200,000 homes and spinning off tornadoes.

It's expected to pass near or over the Outer Banks on Friday and then peel away from the shoreline, but powerful effects are still expected in southeastern Virginia.

So, on Thursday, a team of Harrisonburg Fire Department staff and others from the Shenandoah Valley left to head to the coast to support emergency efforts.

The team includes four Harrisonburg firefighters, in addition to staff from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue and the Staunton Fire and Rescue Department.

In total, 11 people are deploying for what's expected to be 72 hours.

That time will be extended if necessary.

The team has special advanced training on emergency response involving swift water as a result of flooding.

We have an incredible and well-trained team of swift water rescue personnel here at HFD and with our partners in the Shenandoah Valley. We are always ready to come to the aid of those in need, no matter where that might be,” HFD Fire Chief Ian Bennett said.

It's not the first time the Regional Swift Water Team has deployed during regional and national emergencies.

They expect to be in place by Thursday evening and the Harrisonburg Fire Dept. will provide regular updates through social media.

