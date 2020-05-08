Sinkhole repairs to close left lane of I-81 South near mile marker 204

Crews will be repairing a sinkhole on the shoulder of Interstate 81 near mile marker 204 on May 11. That is just south of the Augusta County line.

Throughout the repairs, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says the left southbound lane will be closed.

Work will begin Monday evening at 6 p.m. and continue through the night. Once the work is complete, the lane will reopen.

Crews will be excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing the surrounding roadway.

Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, ongoing lane closures may be needed.

VDOT crews have been monitoring the sinkhole after it was discovered during routine maintenance earlier this year. Initial measurements of the hole show it is approximately 20 feet deep and about one foot wide. It's just off the interstate shoulder at mile marker 203.85, between exits 205 and 200.