TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor trailer crash causes delays on 81 North near Verona

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — UPDATE 8:05 a.m.:
The right shoulder is still closed northbound on I-81 at mile marker 232. The right travel lane has reopened, but the back-up is now 4 miles.
-----------------------------------
Original Story:
Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 can expect delays this morning in Augusta County.
According to VDOT, a tractor trailer crash has the right lane blocked near mile marker 232. That is in a stretch of northbound travel between the Verona exit (227) and Weyers Cave exit (235).
As of 7:30 this morning, delays are about 2.5 miles.
VDOT says the northbound right lane is expected to remain closed through mid-morning as crews work to clear the crash area. Drivers should also expect delays on Route 11 north of Staunton.