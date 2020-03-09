TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor trailer crash causes delays on 81 North near Verona

UPDATE 8:05 a.m.:

The right shoulder is still closed northbound on I-81 at mile marker 232. The right travel lane has reopened, but the back-up is now 4 miles.

-----------------------------------

Original Story:

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 can expect delays this morning in Augusta County.

According to VDOT, a tractor trailer crash has the right lane blocked near mile marker 232. That is in a stretch of northbound travel between the Verona exit (227) and Weyers Cave exit (235).

As of 7:30 this morning, delays are about 2.5 miles.

VDOT says the northbound right lane is expected to remain closed through mid-morning as crews work to clear the crash area. Drivers should also expect delays on Route 11 north of Staunton.