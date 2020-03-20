TSA relaxes some security measures amid coronavirus outreak

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional airport is still open to travelers.

The gates and terminals are looking a little different these days at the airport, which usually sees around 900 travelers a day. Now, they're only seeing around 200.

As people stay home and try to follow social distancing, Brad Boettcher with the airport says if you do need to travel, they are still open and following guidelines from health officials to keep everyone safe.

"We have a very clean facility to start with, but we have increased the frequency protocols so you have that going for you and the aircrafts have taken additional cleaning every time the plane turns," said Boettcher.

Travelers will need to be aware of any changes with the airlines they fly with. United Airways and Delta have announced cuts that start within the next few weeks.

"It's not a good thing to see but again we're doing everything we can as long as we're going to remain open to make sure travelers are safe," said Boettcher.

Another change is the Transportation Security Administration is now allowing travelers to take up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer in their luggage instead of the usual limit of 3.4 ounces.

"You have to have that secondarily screened so at the checkpoint it might take an extra moment, but it does allow them to take non-travel hand sanitizer with them," said Boettcher.