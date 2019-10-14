Taco Bell seasoned beef recalled due to possible metal shavings

An Ohio company is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef used for taco and burrito filling at Taco Bell locations nationwide that may contain metal shavings.

Kenosha Beef International is recalling cases containing eight 5 lb. bags of Taco Bell Seasoned Beef Taco and Burrito Filling with use by dates of “L2 11/4/19” to “L2 11/18/19.”

The beef was shipped to five separate distribution centers and from there shipped to Taco Bell restaurants around the United States.

The problem was discovered on Saturday when the firm notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that it had received three complaints from consumers.

So far, there have been no reports of injury, but anyone with concerns should contact a health care provider.

The FSIS is concerned that there may still be recalled beef in restaurant refrigerators. Restaurant management who have purchased this beef are urged not to serve them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Dennis Vignieri, president and CEO of Kenosha Beef International, at (262) 859-2272, ext. 1205.

