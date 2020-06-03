Taking a look at the mask order in Virginia

As part of Governor Northam's mask order, Virginians are supposed to be wearing face coverings in certain indoor public areas like restaurants and grocery stores.

Governor Northam's order requires masks in certain indoor businesses. | Credit: WHSV

However, if you don't wear a mask, a business can legally turn you away.

"Businesses have wide authority to refuse service to people," Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin said.

Because they're private entities, Martin said they have a lot of latitude. While the governor's order makes an exception for people who can't wear masks for medical reasons, but a business can still turn them away.

"If the business owner thinks that that creates a dangerous situation for them, for their staff, or for the other patrons of the business, they can refuse you," Martin said.

According to a list of frequently asked questions released by the governor's office, businesses are allowed to refuse service if people aren't wearing a mask. While people will not be prevented from accessing services, including medical services, it doesn't extend to non-essential errands.

"In nonessential establishments where face coverings are required under EO61, including personal

care and personal grooming facilities, patrons who have a medical condition that prevents

them from wearing a face covering are not permitted to give or receive services."

Dr. Laura Kornegay, health director for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said if people have questions, they can call 1-877-ASK-VDH3.

'If they have questions about their own use of masks, and they have concerns about when they're supposed to wear a mask, those kinds of things, that would be a great number to call," Dr. Kornegay said.

She added they are really focused more on education, rather than enforcement, since wearing a mask is about preventing the spread of the virus.

