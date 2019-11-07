Taking a look at the numbers: who donated to political candidates in Virginia

For the first time in decades, Democrats have control of both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly and the governor's office.

The historic election was also filled with a lot of money from outside the state.

There is plenty of money coming from inside the state but some of the biggest donors to candidates are not from Virginia.

The Virginia Public Access Project compiled a list of the top donors to candidates in each party.

The list shows millions of contributions were made on both sides by groups and people outside of the state. This was an important election in Virginia, since the balance of power in the state legislature was on the line.

According to VPAP, the top donor to republican candidates was the Republican State Leadership Committee.

The committee, based in Washington, D.C., donated about $2.8 million, with just more than a million dollars of that going to new candidates for the House of Delegates. They also donated to House of Delegates incumbents with $780,000 going to their campaigns.

The third largest donor to republicans was a man from Wisconsin who donated $517,000 dollars to GOP candidates.

Outside money made up four of the top 10 donors on the democratic side.

Emily's List, a D.C.-based political action committee donated just over $1.1 million to democratic candidates. Everytown for Gun Safety and Beyond Carbon Action Fund, two organizations created by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, donated a combined $1.6 million.

The other out-of-state donor to democrats was Democracy PAC, who donated $820,000, according to the VPAP. Those numbers do not include donations made by political party committees or other candidates.

The Associated Press reports these groups donated money in Virginia as a way of testing messaging and get-out-the-vote campaigns ahead of the 2020 election cycle. According to the VPA, more of the top donors to each candidates of each party are people or organizations based in Virginia.