How to talk to children about sexual abuse

The Valley Children's Advocacy Center said they've had more parents reach out to them recently about talking with children about sexual abuse. They say it's important to talk to them early.

Rebecca Simmons, executive director of the advocacy center, said talking to children about abuse can be difficult and uncomfortable, for both the child and the parent.

But she said the conversations are important to have just as naturally as you would have any other conversation.

Simmons said parents should ask open-ended questions to help kids talk.

"We find that the more we start those conversations with children, the more they do open up and feel more comfortable talking about those things," Simmons said.

Simmons added that how parents react is just as important as how they have the conversations. Parents should stay as calm as possible, since reacting in a negative way may make the kids close up.

Simmons said parents should not assume their children would come to them if they've been a victim of sexual abuse, especially if they have't talked to them about it before.

"There are so many different emotions that are associated with child sexual abuse," Simmons said. "Feelings of shame, guilt and embarrassment, and it just shouldn't be assumed that if your child has been victimized that they would let you know about it."

Simmons said locally, children know their alleged abuser around 98 to 99 percent of the time. The national average is closer to 90 percent.

If you believe your child is a victim of child sexual abuse, you can find a list of resources to help here.