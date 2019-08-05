How to talk to your children about mass shootings

When tragedies like mass shootings dominate national headlines, it is important to pay attention to your child's reaction and to start a dialogue, according to an expert with the McNulty Center for Children and Families.

"Oftentimes, children don't know how to voice their need to communicate and get their feelings out so it's up to us as adults to really initiate that conversation," said John Wilson, the supervisor of Child Outreach Services for the Harrisonburg center.

He suggested paying attention to mood changes in children of all ages — like signs of stress or anxiety.

"I think it's important that we use the news and information as an opportunity to start that dialogue with our kids and to see where they're at," Wilson said.

Travis Kessell, a mental health counselor in Harrisonburg, also said it's important to avoid strong reactions to a child's questioning about such events and to provide a space where children can feel safe to make their emotions known.