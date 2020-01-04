Talks of Second Amendment Sanctuary could be on at next Harrisonburg City Council Meeting

After weeks of discussions and many Virginia counties becoming Second Amendment Sanctuaries, one political party was out making sure supporters make it to the polls.

2nd Amendment Sanctuary. Photo: NARA via MGN.

On Saturday, members of the Republican Party were out in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to let the community know they do not agree with the plan being put forward in the General Assembly.

Back in December Rockingham County's Board of Supervisors saw a huge attendance with more than 3,000 citizens showing out and voicing their concerns at their meeting held at Spotswood High School. The board voted to make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Jennifer Brown, Chair of the 6th Congressional District Republican Committee, said it is still important to remind everyone who showed up to Rockingham County's meeting they're not in the endgame just yet.

"We're trying to get those people who are interested and not necessarily registered to get registered so that they can get out and vote," Brown said.

There are still some localities around the Commonwealth that have not made mention of where they stand. Brown said the friendly city's time may be coming soon.

City officials told WHSV a council member has requested a resolution be added to the next city council meeting agenda for the council to discuss.

Back in December George Hirschmann, a City Council Member, told WHSV he would support talks of Harrisonburg becoming a sanctuary city with the council.

Although if the topic is on the next agenda it may not be open for public comment.

City officials said the agenda for the Jan.14 city council meeting will available on Wednesday.

